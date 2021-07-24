Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 195,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Antero Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,758 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $23,045,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $15,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Shares of AR opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

