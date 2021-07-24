Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $105.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

