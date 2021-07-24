Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Shares in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.13% of Patria Investments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at $263,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patria Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

NYSE PAX opened at $15.83 on Friday. Patria Investments Limited has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.57.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.77%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

