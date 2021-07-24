Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 125,000 EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,940,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,478,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000.

EJFAU stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

