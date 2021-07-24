Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 25,000 ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of ON24 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $259,748,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $176,474,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $48,510,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $44,745,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $44,046,000. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.59.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON24 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

ON24 Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF).

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.