Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Design Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,409,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,788,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,934,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,704,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

DSGN stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $50.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

