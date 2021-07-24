Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth $30,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth $12,598,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth $10,000,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth $10,000,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth $8,641,000.

Shares of Gores Holdings VIII stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.86.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

