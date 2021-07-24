Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Position in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.30% of Oncorus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Oncorus by 92.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. Oncorus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oncorus news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 23,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $376,173.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,627.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 41,599 shares of company stock worth $650,791 over the last 90 days.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

