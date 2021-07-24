Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Shares in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.89% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABGI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $6,824,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $5,431,000. Fan Yu purchased a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $4,569,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $3,956,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $3,642,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABGI stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

