Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of 89bio worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in 89bio by 403.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in 89bio by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 123,505 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $2,318,188.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 194,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,956 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.85. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

