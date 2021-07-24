Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $1.26 Million in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 117,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMACU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $107,000.

OTCMKTS LMACU opened at $10.54 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

