Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPHY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $50,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $117,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $195,000. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPHY stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

