Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 1.95% of Global Synergy Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSAQ. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000.

NASDAQ:GSAQ opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

