Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:NVSAU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVSAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.