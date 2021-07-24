Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.35% of Prospector Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prospector Capital stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72. Prospector Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

