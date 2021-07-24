Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 10,354 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,354 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,829,000 after buying an additional 1,560,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $237,650,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 191.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,831,000 after buying an additional 593,304 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after buying an additional 554,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 981.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,896,000 after buying an additional 455,972 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.81.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $271.29 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $275.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.29, a PEG ratio of 336.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

