Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 150,000 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPDIU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth $34,326,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth $28,957,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth $17,710,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth $13,089,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,777,000.

Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.13. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $12.47.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

