Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Reduces Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,738 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,668,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 69.0% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $196.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $202.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

