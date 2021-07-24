Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 2,447,691 Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447,691 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in MultiPlan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

MPLN opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95. MultiPlan Co. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.37.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MultiPlan Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPLN. Zacks Investment Research cut MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley began coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MultiPlan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

