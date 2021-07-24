Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $1.51 Million Position in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBACU. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,005,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $502,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $302,000.

EBACU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.97.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

