Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.08% of Immunocore at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth $426,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth $796,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $61.99.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunocore Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.