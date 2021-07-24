AMATEN Price Reaches $0.23 (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, AMATEN has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AMATEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000662 BTC on major exchanges. AMATEN has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $49.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00048839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.33 or 0.00843944 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

AMATEN Profile

AMATEN is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

Buying and Selling AMATEN

