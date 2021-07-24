Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Decreased by SB Management Ltd

SB Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,007,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 260,500 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 40.0% of SB Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SB Management Ltd owned 0.40% of Amazon.com worth $6,211,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $18.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,656.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,425.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

