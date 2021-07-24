Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,305 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.81% of Ambac Financial Group worth $29,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,618,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,788,000 after acquiring an additional 311,893 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,771,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,656,000 after acquiring an additional 256,316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,003,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 103.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,966,000 after acquiring an additional 425,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 61,966 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $645.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.20. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.75) earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

