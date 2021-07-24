Ambrosus Trading Up 23.8% Over Last 7 Days (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $6.91 million and $784,671.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Ambrosus

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 762,938,723 coins and its circulating supply is 211,908,459 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

