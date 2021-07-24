América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 54,386 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $15.73 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. Analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

