American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,515 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 129,042 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,889,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,748,000 after buying an additional 1,713,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $277,953,000 after buying an additional 1,123,160 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $16,068,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 145.1% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,347,837 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,213,000 after buying an additional 797,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

AAL opened at $21.20 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The business’s revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.82) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

