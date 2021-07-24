American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Raised to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.
NASDAQ AAL opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.83. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
