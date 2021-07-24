American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Raised to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ AAL opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.83. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.82) earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.