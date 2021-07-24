American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 257,084 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.91% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $10,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 30,473 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $363,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 118.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 210.5% in the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 254,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 172,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

