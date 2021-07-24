American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of American Financial Group worth $15,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after acquiring an additional 193,432 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,070,000 after acquiring an additional 154,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,883,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,426,000 after acquiring an additional 37,367 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $125.91 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $141.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.76.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $11,207,656.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

