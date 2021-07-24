American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.95.

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,743,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,547,000 after acquiring an additional 697,191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,919,000 after acquiring an additional 827,318 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,337,000 after acquiring an additional 232,265 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.03. 1,033,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

