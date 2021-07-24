American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,003 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $15,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,023,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,741,000 after purchasing an additional 132,513 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. lifted their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

