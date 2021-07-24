American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $285.26 on Friday. American Tower has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $285.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

