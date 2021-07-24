Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 791,454 Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 791,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,047,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Qualtrics International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

NYSE XM opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,365,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,651,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,214 shares of company stock worth $8,193,838 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.