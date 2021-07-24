Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $25.39 Million Stock Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999,806 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.01% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $25,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 163,191 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,007.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 130,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 44,427 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $989.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

