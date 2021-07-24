Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $27.72 Million Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,652 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,379 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Cree worth $27,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cree by 17.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Cree by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cree by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Cree by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cree by 3.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.30.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CREE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

