Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,495 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.96% of Dycom Industries worth $27,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,520,000 after purchasing an additional 114,981 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,004,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 501,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,893,000 after purchasing an additional 32,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of DY opened at $66.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

