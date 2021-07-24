AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.19% of AMETEK worth $55,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 250,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,238,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 191,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after buying an additional 45,228 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

AMETEK stock opened at $137.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.48 and a fifty-two week high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

