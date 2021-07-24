Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Amino Technologies plc (LON:AMO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 152.49 ($1.99). Amino Technologies shares last traded at GBX 152 ($1.99), with a volume of 70,503 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of £126.65 million and a PE ratio of 52.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 156.67.

About Amino Technologies (LON:AMO)

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company delivers video experiences over IP. It develops and sells TV centric devices and solutions, including licensing and support services; online video solutions; and IPTV/OTT devices, and associated operating and device management software.

