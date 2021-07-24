AmonD Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $9.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00112505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00140502 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,760.73 or 0.99832762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.11 or 0.00890388 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 833,821,219 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars.

