Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 502,093 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.17% of Amphenol worth $67,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on APH. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $71.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.