Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,391,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.56% of Alliant Energy worth $75,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,493,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,351 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $64,431,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,681,000 after acquiring an additional 885,481 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.61 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

