Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 818,292 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,402,872 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 818,292 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.35% of Regions Financial worth $70,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,320.7% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 292,763 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 393,944 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 129,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 92,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 25,006 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point upped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RF stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

