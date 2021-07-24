Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 906,090 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.21% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $69,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,125,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

ALXN stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.53. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $187.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

