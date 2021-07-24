Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $62.39 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,612 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $62,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE:MKC opened at $85.72 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.15.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

