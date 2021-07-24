Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $65.46 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141,365 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.09% of Duke Energy worth $65,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $104.47 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

