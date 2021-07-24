Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $69.05 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,498 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of The Blackstone Group worth $69,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,322,000 after acquiring an additional 307,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,026,000 after acquiring an additional 552,507 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Shares of BX stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.71.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

