Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022,068 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,005 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.40% of Cheniere Energy worth $73,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LNG opened at $83.89 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

