Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.19% of Cadence Design Systems worth $74,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $145.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,854,150. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.