Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.18% of Sysco worth $72,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.49. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.53%.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

